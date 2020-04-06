Update 4/6/20: FSC Emergency Fund Disbursements

As of April 6, 2020

Total raised: $80,000

Total applicants: 484

Total disbursed: $30,000 to 100 people (in progress)

The FSC Emergency Fund helps talent and crew who can’t work during the COVID-19 production hold.

To date we have received almost 500 applications and raised $80,000. We have another $20,000 in pledged donations. For us to send checks to all eligible applicants, we will need to raise an additional $50,000 beyond the currently pledged donations.

Until we are able to raise enough money to cover the current pool of applicants, we are going to temporarily stop accepting new applications to the Emergency Fund. We hope to be able to reopen the Emergency Fund for new applications after we have raised more money.

Last week, we began disbursing the first $30,000 to the first 100 eligible applicants. We hope to begin disbursing the next $30,000 by the end of this week to the next 100 eligible applicants. We will continue to update all applicants about the status of their applications.

We thank you for your patience. We are working as quickly as we can to get these funds sent to talent and crew.

Update 4/2/20: FSC Emergency Fund Disbursements

As of April 2, 2020

Total raised: $69,000

Total applicants: 410

Total disbursed this week: $30,000 to 100 people (in progress)

The FSC Emergency Fund helps talent and crew who can’t work during the COVID-19 production hold. To date, we have received over 400 applications, with more coming in.

Yesterday, we began sending $300 checks to each of the first 100 verified applicants, distributing $30,000 we had in a pre-existing emergency fund.

We are continuing to verify additional applicants as fast as we can. We have raised enough funds to send relief checks to the next 100 verified applicants. Those will go out as soon as we finish this current distribution.

Our fundraising efforts have brought in an additional $39,000 so far, which includes a $10,000 donation from Pornhub. In addition, Pornhub will match new donations up to $20,000. (Please donate.) Each time we raise another $30,000 we will distribute the next round of checks. .

We thank you for your patience as work as quickly as we can to get these funds sent to talent and crew.

Update 3/30/20: FSC Emergency Fund Disbursements

The FSC Emergency Fund has been activated to help talent and crew who can’t work during the COVID-19 production hold. To date, we have received over 300 applications from talent and crew, with more coming in. We will start disbursing funds by April 1.

How can I help?

If you don’t need funds, but would like to donate, please do so here: https://bit.ly/FSCemergencydonate

What’s happening with my application?

We have already started verifying the first 300 applicants. This is what the verification process looks like:

Verify that talent is in PASS If not in PASS, verify that talent worked on gay or trans sets that used alternate testing protocols or safer sex practices

Verify that crew worked on PASS-regulated sets If not on PASS-regulated sets, verify that crew worked on gay or trans sets that used alternate testing protocols or safer sex practices



We have already verified all PASS talent — about 230 people — and are working to verify an additional 70 applicants who are crew and non-PASS talent. The latter takes a bit longer as it involves checking the production references provided.The speed with which we are able to approve and verify depends on our ability to reach those references.

How do you decide who gets money?

Based on the number of applications, the amount of available funds, and the amount of expected funds, we believe we will be able to give all eligible applicants $300 each.

How do you decide who gets paid first?

Because many crew don’t have alternative revenue streams (like camming or clips) available to them, we have prioritized eligible crew applicants in the first round of disbursements. Approximately 60 crew members applied for aid so far.

For talent, we are using a combination of factors to determine who is included in the first round of disbursements and who will be included in subsequent rounds. These factors include:

Recency and frequency of testing in PASS

Date of application

Financial need

We have a wide and diverse performer community, ranging from amateur couples and new models to contract stars. We view all as equal and are working hard to make sure we take care of the entirety of our community.

When will I receive a check?

We will start sending checks by April 1. However, we will need to contact each person individually to confirm payment details.

We are disbursing $30,000 each round, so the first 100 people will receive $300 this week.

We are already halfway to the next $30,000, and are on track to disburse $300 payments to another 100 people next week. After that, we will continue to pay 100 people each time we raise another $30,000.

Can I apply more than once?

Yes. However, since we have received more applications than we currently have funds for, we won’t be accepting applications for additional funds until we have paid all eligible applicants at least once. We will inform you when you are eligible to apply for additional funds and provide a new application form. Do not submit more than one application now.

What if I have another question?

Email us at emergencyfund@freespeechcoalition.com

If you live in the LA area and need food, My Pure Life Foods is providing 25 food assistance packages to members of the adult industry. Each package contains food for 10 meals for the week (protein, carb, vegetable). For more information, contact Joshua Phelps at Info@mypurelifefoods.com.