Vixen Media Group Launches Relief Initiative for Talent (AVN)

LOS ANGELES—Vixen Media Group announced Friday that it will provide up to $250,000 worth of package deals to talent in the adult entertainment community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Models will receive a customized package that will include items such as cameras, ring lights, toys, lingerie and more in early April to help them curate new, high-end content at home. Additionally, the models will be paid for each piece of content developed.

“We want to support the talent as well as our community during a time where we are all being faced with new challenges and uncertainties.”

The new “Intimates” series will be featured through Vixen Media Group’s various imprints—Vixen, Blacked, Tushy and Deeper. Requests for exclusive footage will encourage interesting storylines and scenes with couples, girl-on-girl and solo shots. The content will offer viewers an exclusive glimpse into the personal lives of some of the industry’s most iconic stars in their own element at home, whether it’s relaxing in their hot tub or cooking in their kitchen.