Industry Leaders Gather at 1st XBIZ Virtual Town Hall Meeting (XBIZ)

LOS ANGELES — Adult industry leaders and community members gathered for today’s inaugural XBIZ Virtual Town Hall, where they discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their personal lives and businesses.

Moderated by XBIZ Founder and Publisher Alec Helmy, 15 industry leaders representing all sectors of adult — from performers, directors and studio owners, to clip and camming platforms, payment processors, attorneys and mental health advocates — gathered in the now-ubiquitous Zoom grid, with additional conversations occurring among community members in a concurrent chatroom.

The stakeholders who participated from their own self-imposed confinements were Brad Mitchell (MojoHost), Tim Valenti (Falcon/NakedSword), Cathy Beardsley (Segpay), Corey Silverstein (Silverstein Legal), Dariusz (Clips4Sale), Vanessa Eve (Streamate), Michelle LeBlanc (Free Speech Coalition), Steven Grooby (Grooby), Leya Tanit (Pineapple Support), Lance Hart (Lance Hart Studios/Pervout.com), Shirley Lara (Chaturbate), Romi Rain (performer and CAM4 ambassador), Megan Stokes (NMG Management), Kayden Kross (Deeper/Vixen Media Group) and Stan (FanCentro).

XBIZ’s Events Director Moe Helmy was also onscreen to supervise the transmission.

Adult community members who accessed the broadcast through XBIZ.net, and took part in the conversation via chat, include performer-filmmaker Courtney Trouble; filmmaker Fivestar; Kink.com’s Mickey Mod; PervCity’s Suzanne; director mr. Pam; attorney Joe Obenberger; director Colin Rowntree; helmer Adam Christopher; Pink & White’s Jiz Lee; Playboy’s Holly Ruprecht; Professor Constance Penley; Ju from XloveCam.com; and Dave from Sex.cam.

XBIZ World Managing Editor Alejandro Freixes acted as chatroom moderator.

Alec Helmy convened the virtual town hall in an effort to unite the adult business community during the COVID-19 outbreak, he said, with the goal of helping companies and individuals circumvent challenges and seize opportunities ahead.