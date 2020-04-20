ANME Organizers: ‘No Plans to Postpone’ July Event (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Lyn Bimey at XBIZ.com

BURBANK, Calif. — ANME organizers issued a statement today notifying participants that it currently has no plans to postpone its July event.

“At this time, the July 2020 ANME Show is still on as scheduled and we do not have plans to postpone the show,” organizers said in an email.

Addressing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, ANME says it is continually monitoring the situation as it unfolds. Currently, the city and county of Los Angeles have a mandated stay-at-home order until May 15.