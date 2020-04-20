FSC To Host Wednesday Webinar Helping Performers Transition to Cams and Premiums

Free Speech Coalition will host a webinar Wednesday, April 22, to help performers better transition to cams and premiums during the extended shutdown. The free, online session is part of the FSC INSPIRE Program, which helps performers understand the business, make money, and protect their rights.

“With many studio performers facing a loss of income due to the production hold, we reached out to successful performers in other areas of the industry to help bridge the gap,” says Lotus Lain, FSC’s Industry Relations Advocate. “This overview session will help performers understand the new world, and provide direct access to those who know them best.”

The session, hosted by Lotus Lain and Cam4 Ambassador, Romi Rain, will be a conversation with leading cam and premium models, including:

In addition to their online businesses, all three have worked to bring new models on cams, clips and premiums.

Attendees will be able to ask questions in chat, moderated by Lotus and Romi.

The FSC INSPIRE webinar is free, but space in the session is limited to one hundred participants. Those who are interested in attending need to email press@freespeechcoalition to reserve a space and be provided with a secure link. For those not able to make the webinar, the session will be recorded and made available online.

Surviving During a Pandemic: A Performer Guide to Cams and Premiums

Wednesday, April 22

11AM Pacific Time

Reserve a space by emailing: press@freespeechcoalition.com with the subject INSPIRE