Gordon B., Son of Richard Pacheco, Makes Adult Directorial Debut (AVN)

Read the full article by Michael French at AVN.com

‘I made the adult film I wish I had seen when I was becoming sexually active,’ director says.

LOS ANGELES—As he documented in a one-person performance piece almost a decade ago, Gordon B grew up the son of one of the top stars of porn’s Golden Age, Richard Pacheco. But some of his fondest memories of life with his dad involve a father-son activity that appears to have little to do with the adult industry.

“I grew up going to estate sales and yard sales with my dad,” Gordon B recalled, in an email interview with AVN. “My dad was always on the hunt for the most random collection of things to make art with which he would begin doing as soon as we got home.”

But when Gordon made his debut as an adult film director, the affection for estate sales, rummaging through the memories of other people’s lives, offered the inspiration for his first work. His short film Estate Sale Pleasure Hunt premiered online last week, via Erika Lust’s XConfessions site, where it is now available for viewing by new and existing subscribers.

He found inspiration for that direction in the work of Erika Lust, “both her artistry and her politics.”

“My goal is to join a movement of artists making beautiful and intelligent adult cinema that arouses while being anti-patriarchal and anti-racist,” Gordon says. “And I believe this can’t be done without representation of women and people of color both in front of and behind the camera.”

For Gordon, that process of representation began with making sure the production had “as many women of color in positions of creative control as possible,” and requiring that all cast and crew members sign a document acknowledging that “any racist acts or comments, or sexual harassment of any kind” would lead to dismissal from the project.

“It was the artistry and creative co-leadership of the amazing women behind the camera that made this work possible,” Gordon says, naming on-set producer Lotus Lain — a performer and sex-worker rights activist — as the reason the production was able to keep “moving along.”