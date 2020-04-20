Stacey Abrams Says Country Has ‘Obligation’ To Keep Sex Workers Safe (HuffPost)

Read the full article by Alanna Vagianos at HuffPost.com
The former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee said women who choose sex work and trafficking victims forced into the industry deserve support.
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said sex workers deserve safety and support ― and that includes women who choose to work in the industry as well as those who are victims of trafficking.
“Women should not put their lives at risk because of sex, and whether it is seen as a commercial enterprise or it’s human trafficking our obligation is to create a safe space so that no woman risks her life because of sex,” the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee told The Root in an interview published Monday.
Decriminalizing sex work has become a national conversation since President Donald Trump last year signed into law the controversial Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act. The law targets sex trafficking by shutting down online platforms, like Craigslist’s personal ads and Backpage.com, which are rife with advertisements for sex work involving voluntary sex workers and trafficked victims.