Online Porn Traffic Surges During Coronavirus Closures, But for the Performers, ‘There’s Not a Huge Pandemic Payday’ (NY Daily News)

Read the full article by Nancy Dillon at NYDailyNews.com
With the coronavirus keeping people captive in their homes, the online porn industry is booming, but that doesn’t necessary mean happy endings are in store for the men and women doing the dirty work.
Some adult entertainers have cut digital content pricing in response to fans’ financial hardships. Others lost money when productions with multiple actors shut down. They’ve since pivoted to solo work with mixed results.
Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, said adult performers who were making good money on sets without the hassle of running their own businesses are now looking to their colleagues already established on multiple digital platforms for help.
“Industry-wide traffic is up about 20% since the shutdown began,” he said. “People are stuck at home, looking for a connection to pass the time. Some performers doing premium social and cams have seen a dramatic rise in income.”
To help bridge the gap, the Free Speech Coalition organized a free Zoom workshop where Michaels and industry stars Asa Akira, Romi Rain gave tips and answered questions.
Rain, 32, co-hosted the panel with actress Lotus Lain and recommended newcomers take their time, keep things “simple” and really let their personalities shine.