Psychology Today: The Therapist Who Became a Porn Star (XBIZ)

LOS ANGELES — Psychology Today has published a thoughtful interview with “Daniel,” a gay adult performer who is also a practicing therapist working with “a new model of sexual acceptance” that pivots dramatically from the standard practice of a sexually conservative field.

“Daniel is not just a figment of my fevered imagination. I’ve changed names and details in order to protect his privacy,” noted Dr. David J. Ley. “Daniel believes he will come out publicly at some point, and this article is a part of that process. But for now, he’s interested in telling his story and exploring what his journey says about the therapy industry and his own journey through his sexuality.”

Daniel, Ley observed, became an adult performer after working for a number of years as a therapist in the traditional mode; he cited Jet Setting Jasmine as an opposite example of someone who “came to a nontraditional model of therapy practice after she had already embraced an alternative sexual lifestyle and adult performance.”

Ley described Daniel as “a handsome man with short hair, whose figure and sexual prowess has let him leap to stardom in the gay porn world [recently]. He looks like the prototypical gay porn star, but he talks like a seasoned therapist with a deep and profound level of self-awareness.”