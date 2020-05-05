ANME Show Postpones July Expo, Combines with January Show (YNOT)

What was once in the air is now certain. The July 2020 ANME Show has been rescheduled to take place during the January 2021 ANME Show.

LOS ANGELES – The ANME Founders announced a decision to postpone the July 2020 Show ANME Show, which was originally scheduled to take place July 13 -15 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, effectively rolling the July event into the already-scheduled January ANME Show.

In their statement, the ANME Founders said they “had been holding out hope to produce another great show, however, after monitoring the information on Covid-19 in California and around the world, made the difficult decision.”

