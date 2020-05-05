Much Contested AB 2389 Tabled in CA Assembly, Sponsor Announces

Adult Industry members rejoice! In the midst of what is so much uncertainty and negativity on the landscape of business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we can all collectively breath a deep sigh of relief. Assemblymember Cristina Garcia has announced that she will not be moving forward with the detrimental bill, AB2389 that was proposed right before the pandemic hit. The bill would have required an enormous amount of government oversight, trainings and fingerprinting prior to any potential sex worker’s 1st legal dollar was ever made in the state of CA. We are thrilled this bill’s been killed.

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—California Assembly Bill 2389, the measure introduced into the legislature by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia that would have required adult entertainers to complete a biennial training program in order to be employed, will not move forward in the legislature due to a shift in focus to bills concerning COVID-19, Garcia’s office announced in a letter Friday evening sent to both the Free Speech Coalition (FSC) and the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG), each of which mounted strenuous campaigns opposing the bill.

Read the full article by Peter Warren at AVN.com