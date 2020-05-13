Supreme Court Tests Bush-Era Law Forcing Nonprofits to Denounce Sex Work (XBIZ)

The Supreme Court is, once again looking at whether or not certain restrictions on aiding those in the sex trade, should be imposed on non-profits that receive aid from the US.

~~~

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court justices voiced their concern Tuesday that a 2003 law that requires overseas affiliates of American nonprofits to take a formal stance opposing sex work in order to get federal funding might violate constitutional Free Speech rights.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled the law indeed violated the Free Speech rights of U.S. groups, but did not decide about the constitutionality of forcing overseas partners to state a blanket policy against sex work.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com