The Anti-Porn-in-Lockdown Crusade has Begun (YNOT)

The landscape of porn creation and production had already been experiencing major changes and growing pains with the rise in fan subscription sites and the accessibility of free online porn. That has been magnified and accelerated now working amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

~~~

With the balance of power falling to cam sites and performers, the question seems to loom: Will studio porn be a thing of the past when lockdown ends?

Mike Stabile, spokesperson for the FSC, told Buzzfeed that although he does see that the industry is becoming more focused on performers, he doesn’t see the end of studio-produced porn in the future. “I don’t think this is the end. I don’t think this is a meteorite with some dinosaurs,” he said. “I think it’s a really interesting time for the industry, where the entire industry rethinks things and decides to become more creative.”

