U.S. Catholic Bishops Call For Federal Pornography Crackdown (Forbes)

The surge in online porn traffic has caused the US Conference of Catholic Bishops to impose their outdated views on morals and sexuality in a letter to the federal government. The letter hopes to encourage the government to crackdown on the adult industry in a number of ways.

~~~

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on the federal government to “confront the ongoing harms wrought by the pornography industry,” which has experienced a surge in website traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an April 30 letter to Attorney General William Barr, the Conference urged the U.S. Department of Justice to enforce obscenity laws, investigate website owners for criminality, and to encourage state and local governments to crack down on the industry.

Read the full article by Jonathan Berr at Forbes.com