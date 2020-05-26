Jimmyjane Sources, Donates 2100 PPE Face Shields to LA Hospitals (YNOT)

Adult retail brand, Jimmyjane is flexing its manufacturing connections to help LA essential hospital workers in need of PPE.

Chatsworth, CA — Award-winning sexual wellness brand Jimmyjane has been working hard to help its community fight COVID-19. Now, the organization has sourced and donated 2,100 face shields to Los Angeles-area hospitals in need. The company encourages other adult brands to work their connections with health product suppliers to get hard-to-find and much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the hands of frontline workers.

