Op-Ed: Even If My State May Allow Porn Shoots, I Won’t Break Quarantine (Yet) (XBIZ)

FSC Board Member and versatile performer and director, Lance Hart gives his personal opinion on shooting during the pandemic.

LAS VEGAS — Before the pandemic started, I shot all my updates for my paysites in Las Vegas.

I’m a Nevada resident and my LLC is based here. I have plenty of performers who are aching to get back to work and would jump on a local shoot if I offered one. I’m pretty confident many of them have stuck to their quarantine and I’ve studied up on cleaning protocols and how to not spread COVID-19 on a set. I’m also aware we can all get COVID-19 tests at Talent Testing, and that the CDC says those tests may be “okay” for about two days (leaving the incubation period aside). The FSC production hold is voluntary. It may (perhaps, depending on who you ask) be legal to do the work we do in my state.

I’m still not breaking quarantine right now.

