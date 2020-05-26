Rachel Mason: ‘Circus of Books’ Director on the ‘Maverick Heroes’ of Adult Retail (XBIZ)

A well received, much applauded, widely viewed Netflix documentary explores the historic “Circus of Books” retail chain and its importance in the gay community and in gay porn culture.

LOS ANGELES — When “Circus of Books” was recently released on Netflix it gripped the popular culture for weeks. On the surface, it is an elegiac chronicle of the last days of a beloved two-store retail chain in Los Angeles that held an outsized influence on the culture of the city, particularly its gay community. But the film is also a warm-hearted love letter to the small business owners who are the lifeblood of American enterprise, the maverick men and women whose brick-and-mortar dreams are the bedrock of adult entertainment.

“Who knew the whole world cared about gay porn as much as we do?” exclaimed Rachel Mason, the director of “Circus of Books” and the daughter of the iconic chain’s proprietors, Karen and Barry Mason.

