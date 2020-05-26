U.S. Copyright Office Calls for Changes to DMCA Safe Harbor Law (AVN)

New guidance from the Copyright Office offers ways to correct an “unbalanced” system with various alternative models already having been proposed for a new system.

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Copyright Office has prepared a new congressional report that offers ways to tweak the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by updating copyright law to clarify publishers’ responsibilities for potentially infringing materials and takedown processes.

While the report on Section 512, released today, doesn’t recommend wholesale changes, it does offer alternative methods for adjudicating infringement claims and offers a look at other country’s approaches to copyrights.

