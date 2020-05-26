XBIZ to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Adult Retail Community (XBIZ)

Following the success of the 1st XBIZ Virtual Town Hall, they will be hosting the next Town Hall exclusively for the adult retail community. Make sure you’re a member of XBIZ.net to register for the May 27th event.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — In an effort to support the adult retail community as it forges ahead following the impact of the global pandemic, XBIZ will host a virtual town hall discussion on May 27 that aims to promote the industry’s recovery with strategies for mitigating COVID-19’s disruption to business.

Slated for Wednesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. (PDT), the discussion will be accessible to members of XBIZ.net via desktop and mobile devices. A link to join the meeting will appear 15 minutes prior to the start of the event on the homepage of XBIZ.net. A link to the virtual town hall also will be posted in industry-only Facebook groups.

Read the full article by Ariana Rodriguez at XBIZ.com