Xgen Now Stocking Personal Protective Equipment for Retailers (XBIZ)

In the midst of global PPE shortages, Xgen has made hand sanitizer, masks, and nitrile gloves available to its warehouse and retail partners. Once again proving that businesses of the adult industry looks out for one another in these uncertain times.

HORSHAM, Penn. — Xgen Products has is now stocking personal protective equipment (PPE) with additional types and styles to be made available in the coming weeks.

“Almost all of our customer partners have been affected by COVID-19 in some way,” said Andy Green, President of Xgen. “Now that stores are beginning to open back up, we wanted to make sure their employees and in-store customers are protected.”

