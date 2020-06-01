Adult Retail Industry Execs Offer Insight, Forecast in XBIZ Virtual Town Hall (XBIZ)

Many adult retail industry executives are figuring out ways to continue to make business boom amidst the limitations of a pandemic. The XBIZ Virtual Town Hall was the perfect platform for their discussion.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — Execs from all sides of the adult retail industry gathered virtually today for XBIZ’s town hall meeting, where they shared insight on COVID-19’s impact on business and an outlook for the future.

“While the road ahead might be bumpy, we hope this meeting provides some guidance,” said XBIZ Publisher Alec Helmy, who moderated the discussion, before kicking the Zoom session off with a moment of silence for those impacted by the global pandemic.

With COVID-19 putting a pause on industry events and business travel, this could be a good opportunity to be more present and de-stress.

Read the full article by Ariana Rodriguez at XBIZ.com