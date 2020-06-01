Industry Sales Veteran David Diamond Passes Away (AVN)

The adult industry mourns the passing of a longtime sales veteran. Gone too soon.

LOS ANGELES—Veteran adult industry sales executive David Diamond passed away Monday night, his close friend Janet Reynolds confirmed to AVN. He was 61.

Diamond, a native of Sacramento who was the sales manager for Girlfriends Films, had been hospitalized in LA since May 16, when he suffered a massive heart attack while cycling on Pacific Coast Highway. Recently, he had been in hospice care.

