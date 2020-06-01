The History Of Pride Month And What It Can Teach Us About Moving Forward Today (Forbes)

What is Pride 2020 all about in a time like this?

We usually celebrate June as Pride Month with joy and excitement. However Pride Month 2020 has started on a much more difficult note. We’ve spent the last few months quarantined in our homes trying to slow a pandemic. We’ve experienced the highest unemployment rate since The Great Depression, and many self-employed individuals are struggling to keep their businesses open. To add to all that, this past weekend, protests and riots raged all over the country sparked by the abhorrent treatment of Christan Cooper and the murder of George Floyd last week. It’s hard to feel hopeful or celebratory amid so much pain, turmoil and unrest.

