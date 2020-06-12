FAQ for COVID-19 Modifications to PASS

Is PASS Panel clearance the same as COVID-19 clearance?

No. We’ve included a new field, separate from the PASS Panel clearance, titled “Last Neg. COVID-19 Result”. This field shows the date of the last non-reactive COVID-19 test results, and the number of days since that test was taken. The current FSC recommendation is that people should only be allowed on set within 1-2 days of their last negative COVID-19 test result.

How do I see my COVID-19 testing in PASS?

Log on to PASS like you would normally, and on your home screen there will be a new column titled “Last Neg. COVID-19 Result” with the date of your last non-reactive COVID-19 test result.

This is an example of what your personal updated test result panel will look like:

Definitions:

PASS Panel Clear

This indicates whether or not a person has taken the standard PASS Panel of STI tests and has been cleared to have sex on set. A green check indicates that a person has an active clear test. A red X means they do not have an active clear test.

14 Day Expiry

This is the date that the clearance will expire for the PASS Panel of STI tests. (This is set to 14 days after the original test date.)

Last Neg. COVID-19 Result (days since)

This indicates the date of the last non-reactive COVID-19 test results, and the number of days since that test was taken. FSC recommendation is that people should only be allowed on set within 1-2 days of their last negative COVID-19 test result.

How do I look up other COVID-19 test results?

Log on to PASS like you would normally. Just like with PASS Panel clearance, enter the PASS ID or legal name of who you are trying to look up into the search bar. In the results, a new column “Last Neg. COVID-19 Result” shows the last time a person received a negative test result for COVID-19, and the number of days that have passed since that date.

There are several different displays you might find.

Figure 1 shows a performer who is PASS Panel clear and has a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Figure 2 shows a performer who is PASS Panel clear, but does NOT have a negative COVID-19 test result. We recommend that this person is not allowed on set unless you can verify a negative COVID-19 PCR test another way.

Figure 3 shows a crew member who is NOT PASS Panel clear, but does have a negative COVID-19 test result. We recommend that this person be allowed on set, but not allowed to engage in sexual activity.

Figure 4 shows someone who is neither PASS Panel clear, nor do they have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

What type of COVID-19 tests are allowed?

Currently only PCR testing (tests that look for the virus itself) are reliable for detecting the presence of the virus.

Can I get tested for COVID-19 at a lab unaffiliated with PASS?



Yes, though it is not recommended. In order to best serve people in resource-scarce areas, at this time FSC is not mandating that you only get tested for COVID-19 through a PASS affiliate. However, only test results from a PASS affiliate will appear in the PASS system. We will not be able to verify COVID-19 test results from an unaffiliated lab.

If you choose to get a COVID-19 test at a lab unaffiliated with PASS:

Make sure it is a PCR test that was conducted. Use discretion in verifying test results. Many laboratories use secure portals to display results, try to use these over paper test results.

If I want my test results sent to PASS, can I get tested for only COVID-19, and not the PASS Panel of STI tests?



Yes. A red X or a N/A will appear in the PASS Panel Clear section, but a test date will appear in the Last Neg. COVID-19 Result column. However, people without PASS Panel clearance are not clear to have sex on set.