Adult Industry Attorney J.D. Obenberger Passes Away (XBIZ)

Condolences to the friends and loved ones of well known industry attorney, J.D. Obenberger.

CHICAGO — First Amendment attorney J.D. Obenberger, a noted specialist in adult industry issues and a self-described “advocate of liberty in general,” passed away Saturday at age 66, according to family sources.

Obenberger, known to friends as “Joe,” was a regular contributor, source and panelist for XBIZ publications and events. He was also an active, and vocal, member of the First Amendment Lawyer’s Association (FALA) and the Free Speech Coalition (FSC).

