CalExotics to Host Free Virtual Training Webinar for Retailers (XBIZ)

CalExotics hosts a free, virtual webinar for professionals in the adult retail industry.

ONTARIO, Calif. — CalExotics will hold a free, virtual training session for those in the products industry called “Sex-Ed for Sex Educators: The Business of Sex Positivity” led by resident sexologist Dr. Jill McDevitt.

The webinar will take place live Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. (PDT) and will last approximately one hour.

“This training will facilitate self-reflection and strategy development to help participants foster healthy attitudes toward sexuality, develop their role as sexuality educators in a retail setting, and create a sex-positive business space,” explained McDevitt.

The course will explain the formation of sexual myths and cultural taboos, and how they impact the ways employees and customers behave in the retail space. It will also discuss the “seven domains of sexuality that every sex educator must know” and describe the comprehensive role of the sex educator in a retail setting.

