Corey D. Silverstein Esq. Launches Adult.Law (YNOT)

Corey D. Silverstein’s newly formed Adult.Law hopes to make life easier and legal services more accessible for adult entertainers and small business owners.

~~~

DETROIT, Mich. – Adult industry attorney Corey D. Silverstein today announced the launch of Adult.Law, describing it as a “groundbreaking new subscription service to legal resources for adult entertainers (that) offers 24/7 access to legal expertise with no retainer fee.”

In his announcement, Silverstein said he launched Adult.Law “as a way to meet the needs of a rising population of small business owners and workers that need affordable access to qualified legal experts now more than ever.”

Read the full article by Gene Zorkin at YNOT.com