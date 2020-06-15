Race in Porn: Here’s What Needs to Change (XBIZ)

XBIZ provides an in depth summary of last week’s much anticipated Talk on Race in the Adult Industry.

LOS ANGELES — Twelve industry luminaries gathered for Wednesday’s virtual Town Hall, hosted by XBIZ, to share their personal stories and points of view on the specific issues of racism and discrimination in adult production. Throughout the 85-minute open discussion the panelists examined how the community of adult entertainment can work together to create lasting change.

The panel was led by Lotus Lain, performer and talent relations advocate for the Free Speech Coalition; Micky Mod, performer and creative director for Kink.com; and Shine Louise Houston, filmmaker and founder of Pink & White Productions.

Joining them were performer-directors Ricky Johnson and Lexington Steele and performers Natassia Dreams, Ana Foxxx, Wolf Hudson, Isiah Maxwell (2019 XBIZ winner for Male Performer of the Year), Kira Noir, Misty Stone and Sean Zevran (2017 XBIZ winner for Gay Performer of the Year).

Scores of industry stakeholders filled a raucous chatroom to engage with the panelists and offered a running steam of thoughtful questions and passionate commentary.

