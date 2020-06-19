TTS Withdraws From the FSC PASS System

Talent Testing Services (TTS) has withdrawn from the FSC PASS system. TTS has refused to send test results to PASS, in objection to PASS policies that allow performers and crew to test for COVID-19 at locations other than PASS-certified labs, such as TTS.

TTS is no longer replying to emails or returning phone calls from FSC. Without a relationship or a contract, we have no assurance that TTS would alert FSC in the case of a potential positive test, either for COVID or HIV, or participate in contact tracing in the event of a positive.

“Performer safety should be a higher priority than profit or market share,” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition. “Everyone is trying to navigate through this uncertain time as safely as possible. Production is slowly resuming with new health and safety recommendations that are adding potentially hundreds of dollars in costs per month. People should be able to use insurance-covered tests or free local tests where available.

“TTS’s refusal to participate in PASS is putting performers in a risky position. In regions where TTS has been the only option, performers are being asked to go without work or risk working outside of PASS. Unlike PASS, TTS has no mechanism for calling a production hold in the event of a positive test, nor have they committed to alert the adult community if there is a potential exposure. This move fractures the industry and puts everyone at risk at a time when we need to be more cautious than ever.”

FSC PASS allows performers and other set personnel to test for COVID separately from PASS, in order for them to take advantage of free local tests and tests covered by insurance. TTS insisted that PASS participants who test with them also pay for the TTS COVID test.

“This was a decision made entirely by TTS,” says LeBlanc. “Based on our last conversations with TTS, we expect this to be permanent. Fortunately, we were vetting two additional providers with national lab networks that can fill the gap left by TTS, and expand into areas they didn’t cover, without added draw fees and shipping costs.”

PASS-certified lab networks Cutting Edge Testing (CET) and Adult Industry Testing (AIT) will continue to send the results of the STI panel to PASS. Performers and crew can test for COVID along with their standard STI panel, or test for COVID at a location that is less expensive or more convenient to them.

CET has locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles (Sherman Oaks) office, and will have PCR COVID-19 testing available early next week. For more information, visit https://cuttingedgetesting.com/.

Las Vegas Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8:00am – 1:00pm

Sherman Oaks Hours: Monday – Friday 10:00am – 5:00pm, and Saturday 9:00am – 1:30pm

AIT is available at eight different locations in the LA area, and will have PCR COVID-19 testing available shortly. You can find specific information on their website https://www.ait-labs.com/index.aspx.

