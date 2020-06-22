HotMovies Adds Non-Binary Gender Designation to Performer Database (YNOT)

In a move to respect the gender expressions of more performers, HotMovies.com expands database distinctions.

~~~

Video on demand platform HotMovies.com announced today that it has “has taken steps to more accurately reflect the broad spectrum of performers and consumers” by creating a new non-binary gender designation for its database of performers, which will appear alongside its male, female, and trans designations.

“Adding a non-binary gender classification to our database of adult performers is an important step in the right direction for two reasons,” said Judy Hologram, Director of Social Media for HotMovies.

Read the full article at Gene Zorkin by YNOT.com