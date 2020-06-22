Labor Commissioner Rules in Favor of Jane Does in Derek Hay, LA Direct Case (XBIZ)

The 5 Jane Does in the LA Direct saga have won their case in court.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — California Labor Commissioner Patricia Salazar issued today a 50-page decision on the complaint brought fourth by five former LA Direct models against agency owner Derek Hay.

The commissioner’s decision found against LA Direct on seven of ten complaints.

Originally, the petitioning performers went by “Jane Does 1-5,” but a stipulation — an agreement between both parties’ attorneys — before the first hearing allowed for their stage names to be revealed.

Read the full article by Gustavo Turner at XBIZ.com