Lessons on Coronavirus Testing From the Adult Film Industry (NYTimes)

The rest of the world is still grappling with the fact that their COVID-19 testing protocols for returning to work, could come from the adult industry.

~~~

As more states open up and people return to work, companies are looking for guidance on how to keep workers safe from infection. Some experts suggest looking to what may seem an unlikely model: the adult film industry. It survived a different pandemic — an outbreak of H.I.V. infections in the late 1990s that almost shuttered the multibillion-dollar industry.

“We can actually learn a lot about safety guidelines by listening to producers of porn,” said Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University. “Thinking back to the H.I.V./AIDS crisis, the adult film industry had to learn how to keep their workers safe.”

Read the full article by Michelle C. Hollow at NYTimes.com