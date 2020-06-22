Trump Exec Order, New Bill in Senate Take Aim at Section 230 (YNOT)

Introducing the newest tech legislation to worry about, “Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act,” a bill intended to “empower Americans to sue Big Tech companies who act in bad faith by selectively censoring political speech and hiding content created by their competitors.”

Just over two months ago, I posed the question: When the COVID-19 dust settles, what will become of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act? As it turns out, we may be getting our first hints of the answer to that question while the dust from the pandemic is still clouding the air.

