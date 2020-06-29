BIPOC Adult Industry Collective Announces Objectives in Ending Systemic Racism (XBIZ)

Earlier this month, leaders within the adult film industry acknowledged its unfair, historical issues with racism, including disparate wages based on ethnicity, and began the process of formulating strategies to correct these issues. The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color) Adult Industry Collective (BIPOC-AIC) was formed to answer this call, with the belief that all marginalized communities must be included at the table, in all discussions, when making decisions surrounding repairing harm against impacted communities.

