Fully remote, part-time, temporary

$16/hr, 20 hours a week, 8-12 weeks (schedule flexible)

Company Description

As a 501(c)6 trade association, the Free Speech Coalition (FSC) protects the rights and freedoms of the adult industry. We envision a world in which body sovereignty is recognized, sexual expression is destigmatized, and sex work is decriminalized.

Job Description

FSC is looking for an entry-level Digital Content Intern or Coordinator to help with our website redesign. This position will be responsible for the archiving and recategorizing of FSC’s digital content to be moved onto a new platform. The Digital Content Intern or Coordinator will receive first hand experience in coordinating a website redesign, including exposure to web marketing, digital content management, and the workings of the adult industry.

We are looking for someone who is driven with great attention to detail and a mind for organization. You should be a person who is able to stay focused and follow through with a large project from beginning to end.

Responsibilities

Contribute to website redesign project

Under the supervision of the project manager, develop and implement a new content tagging and categorization system

Reorganize all of FSC’s digital photo content

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with content management systems (CMS)

Ability to perform remote work

Reliable internet connection and computer

An exceptional candidate would also have direct experience with web content creation, editing, or publishing

To apply, email a short cover letter and resume to report@freespeechcoalition.com.