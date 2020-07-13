Crowdfunding Campaign Begun to Put SF PornFilmFestival Online (AVN)

The intention is to build a virtual platform that can be shared by adult screening festivals around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO—Earlier this year, director Shine Louise Houston, the founder of Pink and White Productions, successfully crowdfunded her feature Chemistry Eases the Pain—but her latest crowdfunded project isn’t a movie; it’s a new streaming platform which will make online festivals like the San Francisco PornFilmFestival possible.

The campaign marks the third time the company has employed crowdfunding strategies, encouraged by the success of its previously fundraised productions. Crowdfunding this new type of platform was inspired by the need for a live streaming option that doesn’t prohibit sexually explicit content.

