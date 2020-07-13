New Podcast Series Examines Traci Lords’ Career in Porn & After (AVN)

A still-in-progress, salacious tell-all podcast takes a look at the stardom of the infamous Tracy Lords.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—It’s been nearly 35 years since a close associate of then-top adult star Traci Lords dimed her out to the media, allegedly at her own behest, revealing that the girl who’d just turned 18 had been making adult movies since she was 16, beginning in 1984 after she’d signed up with Jim South’s World Modeling agency using a phony driver’s license and birth certificate. And all of that and more will be covered in a new podcast series, “Once Upon a Time … in the Valley,” the first three episodes of which drop this coming Tuesday, July 14, from Cadence13. Each episode will be about 40 minutes long.

