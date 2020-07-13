Virtual Adult Business Shows, Worth Attending? (YNOT)

Saving traveling business people both precious time and money, the new trend in virtual events offer a very beneficial alternative to in-person events of our pre-covid past.

~~~

Just recently YNOT announced our plans for YNOT Summit 2020, a virtual conference for adult industry professionals. Virtual adult trade shows are a new thing, so you’re probably wondering whether they’re worth your time and attention.

I think the answer to that question, as I’ll explain, is a resounding yes.

Read the full article at YNOT.com