XBIZ Events Go Virtual for 2020; New Dates Announced (XBIZ)

Much like the rest of the world, XBIZ events in Miami and Berlin have moved to the virtual landscape for its 2020 shows.

LOS ANGELES — In response to escalating concerns over coronavirus and new travel restrictions, XBIZ has announced plans to go virtual for its 2020 events, including XBIZ Miami and XBIZ Berlin, the XBIZ Cam Awards and the XBIZ Europa Awards.

The new virtual show dates are as follows:

XBIZ Miami, presented by Chaturbate: August 24 to 27

XBIZ Cam Awards, presented by MyFreeCams: August 27

XBIZ Berlin: October 19 to 22

XBIZ Europa Awards: October 22

“After careful consideration of various indicators regarding the development of the worldwide COVID-19 health crisis, we have determined the most responsible decision is to pivot to a virtual format for our 2020 events, with the goal of delivering the signature show experience our community is accustomed to,” said XBIZ Events Director Moe Helmy.

