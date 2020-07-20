Rod Jackson Produces Video on Race-Based Pay Discrepancies (AVN)

A group of prominent adult performers and influential directors and executives addressed the industry’s problem with racism in a PSA video organized by performer, Rod Jackson.

LOS ANGELES—Adult performer Rod Jackson recently released a video about race-based pay discrepancies in adult, recruiting as featured spokespeople fellow performers Julia Ann, Cherie DeVille, Evelin Stone, Abigail Mac, Siri and Dante Colle, along with Playboy executive Holly Ruprecht, director Jacky St. James, and cam stars No Face Girl and No Face Guy.

In the video, each individual asks adult industry members to end pay discrepancies based on race.

