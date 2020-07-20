Stop Fetishizing & Devaluing Blackness in Porn. (Change.org)

Systemic racism has been able to flourish in the adult industry, unchecked for too long.

After speaking with numerous Black performers, other PoC and allies, over the past couple of months, this petition calling for an end to the fetishization and devaluation of Black bodies has been created.

We will no longer remain silent in protecting the bigoted practices that have been able to continue under the excuse that this is always as it has been and that systems are too difficult to change.

(Make note that donations go to Change.org, not any organization in the adult industry)

