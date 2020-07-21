French Parliament OKs New ‘Age Verification’ Porn-Blocking Law (AVN)

What was once an abandoned age-verification law by the UK, has now been picked up in France.. and also picked back up again in the UK.

LOS ANGELES—Just nine months after the United Kingdom dropped its two-year attempt at banning online porn for anyone under age 18, across the English Channel France now wants to give the same thing a try.

The French parliament this week agreed on a new law requiring porn sites to implement an age-verification system, to supposedly guarantee that no one in the country under age 18 is able to view adult content, according to a report by the European edition of Politico.

Also: U.K. court gives go-ahead for resurrection of defunct age-verification law.

