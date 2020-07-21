Lance Hart to Launch Shot-At-Home Studio Featuring IRL Couples (XBIZ)

FSC Board Member, Innovator and Adult Performer, Lance Hart has launched a new way for coupled-up performers to continue to make content in quarantine through a new POV site.

LAS VEGAS — Lance Hart has announced the imminent launch of PervOut Studios’ new POV site, starring real-life couples who shoot at home.

“During the pandemic, prolific adult performer, director and producer Lance Hart has been stocking up at-home content for a studio he’ll be launching soon,” said a rep.

In the next few months, the rep said, PervOut Studios will be launching that content exclusively on VOD, pairing “some of the most notable and rising stars, who happen to be IRL couples.”

