The All-Virtual YNOT Summit Has Begun (YNOT)

The virtual launch of YNOT Summit 2020 is upon us, with 2 separate tracks to serve the Model & Webmaster sides of the industry.

This morning marks the first day of YNOT Summit 2020, presented by Chaturbate, a 100% virtual business conference for adult industry models, webmasters, affiliates and business executives. The event will run for the next three days and has over 100 industry speakers lined up to present sessions on a variety of topics of interest to adult models and businesses. The Summit also offers a variety of live on-cam networking options, as well as virtual exhibits from leading adult companies.

“We have two tracks going at the same time,” explains Connor Young, co-owner and CEO of YNOT. “For the ‘Model Track,’ topics are similar to those from our live #Cammunity event in Hollywood. These are sessions designed to help cam and clips models. Then there’s the ‘Webmaster Track’ which has speakers and sessions that will interest adult businesses, whether that’s affiliates, business executives, marketers, content creators or industry support services.”

