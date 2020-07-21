Twitter Hack Offers Rare Glimpse Into Anti-Porn Shadowbanning Practices (XBIZ)

A hackers rogue act reveals the truth about the long-denied practice of shadowbanning sex workers & sex-related businesses on social media platforms.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — Yesterday’s hack of a large number of prominent Twitter accounts — which led to the company’s disabling of “blue checkmark” (i.e., verified) accounts for part of the day — also resulted in the unexpected confirmation of the practice known by users as “shadowbanning,” and by Twitter as “blacklisting.”

Shadowbanning or blacklisting refers to the secret re-categorization of certain Twitter accounts, without the knowledge of the affected user or their followers, so that they do not show up in searches, predictive auto-complete fields or trending topics.

Even though Big Tech companies like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have in the past denied knowing what “shadowbanning” meant, large numbers of sex workers, adult performers and other people and companies involved in the adult industry are verifiably victims of this blatantly discriminatory, stigmatizing and covert content-concealment practice.

Read the full article by Gustavo Turner at XBIZ.com