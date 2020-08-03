2021 AVN Awards, GayVN Awards, AVN Show to Go All-Digital (AVN)

All major AVN events and shows set for January 2021 have been moved to online, virtual format in the wake of the uncertainty with the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES—AVN Media Network on Friday announced the 2021 AVN Awards Show, GayVN Awards Show, AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, AVN Novelty Expo and VIBE Program will become all-digital events in January.

The events—which were set to take place January 18-23 in Las Vegas—will remain on schedule but will move to a digital format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

