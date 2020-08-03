How Tech Innovation Is Nurturing Intimacy (XBIZ)

Eric Idema is the CEO of EDC Wholesale, an international distribution center. He offers his point of view on how tech is keeping intimacy going in this time of social distancing.

The world is in motion and unexpected changes are around every corner. You never know what your reality will look like tomorrow, as has become evident recently. Nothing is as we expected it to be and we all had to learn to adapt to new circumstances, rules and realities. However, our situations and circumstances may change, but our needs and desires do not.

Read the full article by Eric Idema at XBIZ.com