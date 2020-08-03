Kink.com, BIPOC Performers & Educators Schedule Online Seminars (AVN)

A weeklong conversation with BIPOC performers on race and representation in the adult industry and kink communities.

SAN FRANCISCO—Online content producer Kink.com has entered into a partnership with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color) performers, activists and educators to create a week of online panels focusing on issues of race, representation and power in the adult industry and the kink community.

“Flip the Script” week, as it’s being called, will provide daily, in-depth sessions on how the sex industry and sex spaces can become more inclusive and responsive to the needs of its BIPOC members.

