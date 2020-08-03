Senate Commerce Committee Holds Hearing on PACT Act, Section 230 (XBIZ)

The PACT Act is one of several projects that aim to reform the liability protections of Section 230.

WASHINGTON — This morning, the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet held a lengthy hearing on Section 230, assessing the impact of what the committee calls “the law that helped create the internet” and examining proposed reforms to it, particularly the PACT Act.

The hearing began at 7 a.m. (PDT) and continued for almost three hours, chaired by Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota). Many of the senators and witnesses participated via videoconference due to COVID-19 Senate regulations.

The purpose of the hearing was to “examine the important role of Section 230 in promoting and disseminating speech online, and the history, evolution and expansion of Section 230’s protections for online platforms.”

