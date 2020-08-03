UKAP Issues Plan to Combat Racial Prejudice, Support BLM (YNOT)

Black Lives Matters receives support from across the pond with UKAP.

~~~

In a statement issued Wednesday, the UK Adult Professionals trade association issued a statement on its response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, outlining the organization’s “next steps for combating racial prejudice towards black people and minority ethnicities.”

“Exhibiting prejudice to black and minority ethnicities is a problem spanning generations,” UKAP said in its statement. “Generations who normalized the behavior into mainstream culture and porn was not exempt from this. It is important that people who are not black or minority ethnicity do not avoid the learning and labor of making amends to these issues. This work must be steered under the leadership of experts of the experience who are people of black and minority ethnicities.”

